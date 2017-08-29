LGBTQA Resource Center at UIS renamed

The LGBTQA Resource Office at the University of Illinois Springfield officially changed its name Monday.
The change coming on the 10th anniversary of the office opening.
Staff with the newly named Gender and Sexuality Student Services know many of their students are still growing and maturing when they arrive and they hope their services will help students succeed both mentally and academically.
"We teach the campus the difference between biological sex and gender, and sexual orientation and gender expressions, in order to keep the campus more inclusive and understanding, and essentially the name really reflects what we're doing," said Kerry Poynter, director of the UIS Gender and Sexuality services.
