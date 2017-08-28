Police offer tips to stay safe on campus

University of Illinois Springfield Police say there are several simple ways to protect yourself on campus.
Officers say to stay off cell phones if you're walking alone.
It'll allow you to be more aware of your surroundings.
They also suggest using the buddy system if you're out at night.
If you don't have anyone to walk with, campus police do offer to walk with students at night to make sure they get home safe.
Women can also sign up to take a Rape Aggression Defense class, or RAD class.
There are classes in September and February.
"We have some classroom instruction, but then it goes on to hands-on techniques that women can use,” UIS Police Officer Amanda Baughman said. “The program was created for women only, so it's specific to women’s needs and self-defense that they may need to use."
This story aired on WICS Newschannel 20 on August 24, 2017.
Watch the story online.