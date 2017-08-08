UIS will review safety at Sangamon Auditorium

Officials at the University of Illinois in Springfield say an outside consulting firm will review safety issues at the Sangamon Auditorium following the death of a concertgoer this year.
University spokesman Blake Wood says Grey and Associates of Champaign will conduct the study, which is expected to cost about $5,000. Wood says university officials expect the results by September, but he wouldn't say if they'll be made public.
Police say 51-year-old John Kremitzki fell through an opening near the auditorium's main stage in March during a break in a Pink Floyd tribute show. Another patron, Greg Hoffman, was injured trying to help Kremitzki.
Wood says university officials will evaluate the report before deciding how to address any potential recommendations.
This story appeared on Peoria Public Radio WCBU 89.9 on August 8, 2017.
