UIS’ Ali Haesele gets All-Midwest Region honor

University of Illinois Springfield senior pitcher Ali Haesele received All-Midwest Region honors from the National Fastpitch Coaches Association and NCAA Division II Conference Commissioner’s Association.
She had a 2.13 earned run average, 217 strikeouts and a 25-11 record for the Prairie Stars.
She ranks first in the all-time UIS record books in ERA, strikeouts (359), wins (42), opponent batting average (.225) and strikeouts per innings (6.78).
Haesele also hit .337 and had 33 RBIs, 20 stolen bases and 19 doubles for UIS, which reached the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA Tournament.
This story appeared in The State Journal-Register on May 22, 2018.
