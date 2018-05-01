Men's Softball: UIS’ Dean takes GLVC weekly award

University of Illinois Springfield junior left-handed pitcher Andrew Dean was named the Great Lakes Valley Conference Pitcher of the Week by the conference Monday.
On Saturday, Dean threw a seven-inning complete-game shutout against No. 17-ranked Bellarmine as the Prairie Stars won 7-0.
Dean allowed four hits and one walk to earn his first GLVC Pitcher of the Week award.
UIS, ranked No. 5 in the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association NCAA Division II poll, is 40-5 overall and 19-1 in the GLVC.
