Women's Softball: Stars’ Wagoner, Haesele sweep GLVC honors

University of Illinois Springfield sophomore outfielder Lakyn Wagoner has been named the Great Lakes Valley Conference Player of the Week, while UIS senior Ali Haesele is the GLVC Pitcher of the Week.
Wagoner, a Sacred Heart-Griffin High School graduate, batted .615 (8-for-13) last week. She scored six runs and had six RBIs. She slugged 1.308 with 17 total bases, three doubles and two home runs. She had .615 on-base percentage with one stolen base. She scored a run and hit safely in all four games.
Haesele went 2-0 last week. She had a 0.82 earned run average in 17 innings. She struck out 16 and walked two. She pitched a complete-game shutout against William Jewell and threw a complete game in a 10-inning win over Rockhurst.
No. 17 UIS won the regular-season conference title and is seeded No. 1 in the GLVC Championship Tournament that starts Thursday.
This story appeared in The State Journal-Register on April 30, 2018.
