Women's Golf: Prairie Stars tie for sixth at regional

Taryn Pittman and Brooke Hill each shot 5-over-par 77 on Wednesday to lead the University of Illinois Springfield to a sixth-place finish in the 12-team NCAA Division II Women’s Super Region golf tournament at Katke Golf Course.
The Prairie Stars posted a 313 on Wednesday, giving them a three-day total of 944.
The Prairie Stars’ Marina Espinosa shot an 80 Wednesday for a 35th-place total of 238.
Ocean Pangan of UIS had a 79 Wednesday for a 79 and a tie for 40th at 240, while the Stars’ Jennifer Queller shot an 82 for a tie for 48th at 245.
