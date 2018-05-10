Thursday, May 10, 2018

Women's Golf: Prairie Stars tie for sixth at regional

Taryn Pittman and Brooke Hill each shot 5-over-par 77 on Wednesday to lead the University of Illinois Springfield to a sixth-place finish in the 12-team NCAA Division II Women’s Super Region golf tournament at Katke Golf Course.

The Prairie Stars posted a 313 on Wednesday, giving them a three-day total of 944.

The Prairie Stars’ Marina Espinosa shot an 80 Wednesday for a 35th-place total of 238. Ocean Pangan of UIS had a 79 Wednesday for a 79 and a tie for 40th at 240, while the Stars’ Jennifer Queller shot an 82 for a tie for 48th at 245.

This story appeared in The State Journal-Register on May 9, 2018.

Read the entire article online.
