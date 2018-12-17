Men's Basketball: Cole Harper leads UIS to fourth straight win

Cole Harper scored a team-high 19 points and grabbed 11 rebounds to lead the University of Illinois Springfield men’s basketball team to its fourth straight win, 97-67 over Purdue Northwest Saturday in a non-conference game at The Recreation and Athletic Center.
Harper, a Chatham Glenwood High School graduate, was 3-for-3 from 3-point range and finished 7-for-9 from the field.
Four other UIS players finished in double figures as the Prairie Stars shot 54.8 percent from the floor in the first half and built a 53-32 lead going into halftime.
Daniel Soetan added 17 points on 7 of 9 shooting and Gilwan Nelson dropped in 15 for UIS, which improved to 6-3. Lanphier graduate Aundrae Williams chipped in 13 points and Vince Walker hit a pair of 3s and netted 10 for the Prairie Stars.
This story appeared in The State Journal-Register on December 15, 2018.
