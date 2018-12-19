Wednesday, December 19, 2018

Women's Basketball: Brianna Mefford breaks UIS record in blowout victory

The University of Illinois Springfield women’s basketball team raced to a 48-14 lead at halftime and clobbered Robert Morris Springfield 104-40 Monday in a home non-conference game.

Brianna Mefford broke a school record for rebounds in a game, grabbing 20 to go along with 10 points.

Val Meissner, Tehya Fortune and Ellie Mitchell each had three 3-pointers for UIS, which converted 13 of 25 3-point attempts.

Mitchell led UIS with 26 points and nine rebounds while Meissner and Fortune finished with 19 and 16 points, respectively.

This story appeared in The State Journal-Register on December 17, 2018.

Read the entire article online.
Posted by at
Labels: , , ,