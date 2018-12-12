Women's Volleyball: UIS’ Taylor Bauer voted First-Team Academic All-American

University of Illinois Springfield outside hitter Taylor Bauer was among seven NCAA Division II players picked for the Google Cloud First-Team Academic All-American team on Tuesday, the first Prairie Star to reach the first-team honor.
Junior softball player Amanda Gosbeth was a third-team academic selection last year.
Bauer led UIS this past season with 356 kills, along with 134 digs and 49 blocks.
This story appeared in The State Journal-Register on December 11, 2018.
