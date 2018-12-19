Men's Basketball: Harper earns GLVC Player of the Week

University of Illinois Springfield guard Cole Harper was named the Great Lakes Valley Conference Player of the Week after posting 19 points and 11 rebounds in the Stars’ 97-67 victory over Purdue Northwest on Saturday.
Harper, a Chatham Glenwood High School graduate, was seven of 11 from the field and 3-for-3 from long distance. He currently averages 7.7 points and eight rebounds per game this season.
This story appeared in The State Journal-Register on December 17, 2018.
