UIS promotes Copeland to head coach for baseball

University of Illinois Springfield promoted assistant baseball coach Ryan Copeland to the head job Friday.
Copeland,
who has been the Prairie Stars pitching coach and recruiting
coordinator for the past four seasons, replaces Chris Ramirez, who went
199-121 in six seasons and was the Great Lakes Valley Conference Coach
of the Year in 2018.
Ramirez left to become the head coach at
Lenoir-Rhyne University in North Carolina after the Stars reached the
NCAA Division II super regionals for the first time in school history.
"It
is a tremendous honor to be named the next head coach at the University
of Illinois Springfield," said Copeland in a press release. "Over the
last four years, I have seen the remarkable progress that has been made.
Our players will continue to be held to the highest standard, not just
on the field, but in the classroom and in the community."
This story appeared in the State Journal-Register on June 15, 2019.
Read the entire article online.