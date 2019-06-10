Men's Basketball: UIS names assistant coaches for men’s basketball

Matt Brock, the new men’s basketball coach at the University of Illinois Springfield, has announced his two assistant coaches for the 2018-19 season.
The new assistants are Pat Sodemann and Nic Reynolds, with Reynolds to serve as a graduate assistant.
Sodemann was a graduate assistant for Brock from 2015-17 at Missouri Baptist University, where the Spartans went 36-27 over those two seasons.
Reynolds, a Peoria Notre Dame High School graduate, has spent the last five years at Columbia College in Missouri.
This story appeared in The State Journal-Register on June 7, 2019.
