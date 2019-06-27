UIS, SIU collaborate on heart disease research

A grant has been awarded to the University of Illinois Springfield and Southern Illinois University School of Medicine.
The grant was given by the Caryl Towsley Moy, Ph.D., Endowed Fund for Collaborative Research to conduct innovative heart disease research.
Cardiovascular disease is one of the leading causes of death in the United States.
"By modulating or somehow interacting with this ryodean receptor, there's the possibility to cure all kinds of cardiovascular disease, like what we call extreme distress, things like that and so, we're looking for a molecule that might help in aiding or modulating this channel, specifically to help treat certain cardiovascular disorders," Stephen Johnson said.
The endowed fund is in honor of wife and mother, Caryl Moy.
Moy taught at UIS for 21 years.
This story aired on WICS Newschannel 20 on June 26, 2019.
Watch the story online.