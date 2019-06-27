UIS launches STARS program to help students transition into college life

The University of Illinois Springfield is introducing a summer bridge program to assist students in transitioning into college life.
The program is called the Students Transitioning for Academic Retention and Success - better known as STARS.
The program allows for students to participate in a two-week on-campus living and learning experience.
Students will receive training and preparation for testing, study skills as well as several other learning tools.
"A student gets involved with STARS by applying to the university first and then I look at certain requirements. I look at their SAT and SAT scores. Then, based off their old scores and it's voluntary, so I'll call and invite them into the program and if a student accepts their invitation, they're part of the program," said Dara Abina, of UIS.
This story aired on WICS Newschannel 20 on June 25, 2019.
Watch the entire story online.