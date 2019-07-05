College students react to Census citizenship question

The push to include a question about whether someone is a U.S. citizen or not on the 2020 Census continues. The effort comes despite the Supreme Court ruling to block the question last week.
Area Hispanic and Latinx students said it’s great to have state leaders supporting them.
“Some people who are not born here are afraid to fight for themselves. So having us and people who are government officials fighting for them feels like we can actually call this place home and they are very welcoming,” said Isabell Ozoya, a graduate student at the University of Illinois Springfield.
President Donald Trump said the Department of Commerce and the Department of Justice are “working hard” to get the question on the census.
This story aired on WCIA on July 4, 2019.
Read the entire story online.