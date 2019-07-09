SJ-R vet to lead UIS PAR

People who know Charlie Wheeler will tell you he can’t be replaced.
But, now that Wheeler’s retiring, the University of Illinois Springfield has hired someone to run the public affairs reporting program.
It’s Jason Piscia, digital managing editor at the State Journal Register.
Piscia is a 1998 graduate of the program.
The program, featuring a working internship in a news bureau at the Capitol, has sent hundreds of reporters into the world.
This story aired on WTAX Radio on July 9, 2019.
