UIS athletic director Jim Sarra resigns

University of Illinois Springfield athletic director Jim Sarra resigned Monday after three years leading the Prairie Stars.
UIS thanked Sarra for his service and announced vice chancellor of student affairs Clarice Ford as the interim athletic director.
It also said a national search will be conducted to fill the position with consultation from staff, student-athletes and other supporters.
UIS declined further comment outside of the statement.
“With the contributions of many talented student-athletes, coaches, staff and supporters, Prairie Stars Athletics has made tremendous strides during the past several years, including numerous conference championships, national tournament appearances and academic honors,”
UIS chancellor Susan Koch said in the statement. “I am completely confident we will continue that success.”
This story appeared in The State Journal-Register on July 1, 2019.
Read the entire article online.