UIS may soon have a presence on the Y-Block

The University of Illinois Springfield may soon have a presence downtown on the Y-Block. It's the first move we're seeing there in nearly two years.
They are hoping the university will have a positive impact on the economic development in the community and that by putting a building there, it will look to create a positive impact.
Mayor Jim Langfelder said whatever goes on this land needs to help all of downtown.
"You can't just look at the block itself. It's really, how's that one piece impact other pieces downtown and it all comes down to financial resources and that's one of the key components - what's in the best interest for that area but also how's that a domino impact on the block surrounding it."
UIS also said in its statement that one of its goals, if the building is approved, is to collaborate with community partners, such as the SIU School of Medicine.
This story aired on WICS Newschannel 20 on July 24, 2019.
