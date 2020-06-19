Ben Paoletti joins Downtown Springfield Inc.

Ben Paoletti has been hired as a program coordinator for Downtown Springfield Inc., the first time in the organization’s history there have been three full-time staff members.
Paoletti graduated in May from the University of Illinois Springfield and served as the Student Government Association President. He recently completed an internship as a grant writer with the Downtown Heritage Foundation and also worked as a government affairs intern for Illinois Policy Institute.
This story appeared in the Springfield Business Journal on June 17, 2020.