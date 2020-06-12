UIS drops standardized test scores as part of fall 2021 application

The University of Illinois Springfield will not require college bound high school seniors to submit standardized test scores as part of the application process for the fall 2021 semester due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The University of Illinois Board of Trustee’s Executive Committee earlier this week approved a one-year moratorium on the entrance requirement because large numbers of high school students have not been able to take standardized tests, due to school closures and the unavailability of SAT or ACT tests since March.
“Test-optional is an opportunity to meet the needs of Illinois’ citizens, economy and civic landscape by facing today’s challenges using both, the tried and true and the new,” said Natalie Herring, UIS associate provost for enrollment management. “This benefits students and families by removing pressure, cost and barriers. Our diverse state deserves and requires diverse options for post-secondary education and credentials aimed at keeping Illinois talent in Illinois.”
UIS currently reviews prospective freshman applications through a holistic admissions process. For those applicants who still choose to submit test scores, those scores will be considered.
