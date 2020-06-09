UIS in the News
Tuesday, June 9, 2020
Small central Illinois communities stepping up with protests, actions
While peaceful protests were staged by two different Black Lives Matter groups in Springfield last weekend, actions also have surfaced in smaller cities and towns across central Illinois.
University of Illinois Springfield
Coalition Builders
will host “Breathe: Virtual Listening Tables in Response to Racism & Protests) at noon Thursday.
This story appeared in The State Journal-Register on June 8, 2020.
Read the entire story online.
