Tuesday, June 9, 2020

Small central Illinois communities stepping up with protests, actions

While peaceful protests were staged by two different Black Lives Matter groups in Springfield last weekend, actions also have surfaced in smaller cities and towns across central Illinois.

University of Illinois Springfield Coalition Builders will host “Breathe: Virtual Listening Tables in Response to Racism & Protests) at noon Thursday.

This story appeared in The State Journal-Register on June 8, 2020.

