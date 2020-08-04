More paid internship opportunities for UIS students

A nearly $45,000 grant for the Illinois Cooperative Work Study Program will help increase the internship opportunities. The funds will provide for approximately 40 paid internship opportunities.
“During these challenging times, we are particularly thankful that UIS has been named as a grant recipient to administer this competitive internship program,” said Tammy Craig, director of the UIS Office of Engaged Learning. “Eligible students who might have postponed an internship over the summer due to extenuating pandemic circumstances, or were not able to participate in unpaid internships, will now have additional options to explore.”
Students will receive a wage of $12/hour for their work.
This story appeared on WICS Newschannel 20 on August 3, 2020..