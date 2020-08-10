Star party to view Perseid Meteor Shower will go virtual

The broadcast will be held rain or shine.
The star party was originally scheduled to be held in-person at Lincoln Memorial Garden, but will instead take place in an online format due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
John Martin, UIS associate professor of astronomy/physics, will give tips for viewing the Perseid meteors, finding bright planets, the Summer Triangle, the Big Dipper and other bright stars and constellations in summer evening sky and answer astronomy questions submitted live.
If weather permits, there will also be live views of the night sky Tuesday.
The link for the Zoom event will be posted at go.uis.edu/summerstarparties and @UISObservatory on Twitter.
