Destiny Ramsey, to her credit, also has a Plan C, but every potential dream job she is contemplating includes coaching basketball, too.
The former University High School player's current multi-tasking situation finds her as the new assistant coach for the women's team at her alma mater, the University of Illinois Springfield, where she will also be pursuing a master's degree in business administration and a certificate in human resource management while working remotely part-time for the Chris Mizell State Farm Agency in Bloomington.
"I don't know life without being busy," said Ramsey, who hasn't pinpointed exactly what she wants to do.
Ramsey's new coaching job is on the staff of third-year UIS head coach Casey Thousand, whose program went 9-19 last season. Ramsey spent the past two seasons as a volunteer assistant working with post players at Illinois Central College, which went 57-10 with her help and reached the 2019 national tournament.
"It's an honor," Ramsey said of her new assignment.
