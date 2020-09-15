Report ranks UIS as top public regional university in Illinois

The University of Illinois Springfield was ranked the top public regional university in Illinois by U.S. News & World Report.
The university was also ranked as the fourth best public university in the Midwest and the fifth best in the Midwest regional category for students with the least amount of debt.
“We here at UIS are thrilled with the news that we have retained the No. 1 spot for public regional university in Illinois,” said UIS Associate Provost of Enrollment Management Natalie Herring. “What this means for our right-sized community, is that we are doing a good job challenging high-achieving students and supporting future stars of great potential.”
UIS officials said the university has been ranked among the top 15 best public regional universities in the Midwest by U.S. News & World Report since 2006.
This story appeared on WICS Newschannel 20 on September 14, 2020.