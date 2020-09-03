UIS celebrates its 50th anniversary

The University of Illinois Springfield (UIS) is celebrating its 50th anniversary this academic year.
UIS Interim Chancellor Karen Whitney said the university began as an upstart campus in a temporary building. Now, it is ranked as the No. 1 public regional university in the state by U.S. News & World Report.
On June 10, 1969, former Illinois Gov. Richard Ogilvie signed legislation to create Sangamon State University (SSU), which later became UIS.
SSU was considered an "upper-level" three-year university. It offered junior, senior, and graduate courses.
Then, on Sept. 28, 1970, university staff began teaching 811 students in temporary classrooms at First United Methodist Church in Springfield due to construction delays.
The first day of classes on UIS' present campus was held on Oct. 5, 1970.
The university recently hung billboards in the capital city with its 50th anniversary logo and tagline: "Bold Legacy. Bright Future."
UIS also plans to celebrate the milestone on social media.
