UIS girl's golf begins season

The University of Illinois Springfield women's golf team tee'd off for the first time this season at the UIndy Fall Invitational. This is the first Prairie Star sporting event since March.
UIS will be led by Senior Jennifer Queller who has the third best career scoring mark in school history at 79.85. We caught up with Queller last week to see how prepared her team is for today's tournament.
"All of us kind of come from warm states and we also come from different states all over and some are international," Queller said. "We've all just been working as best we could over the summer from what was allowed in each of our states to kind of get ready for the fall. I'm pretty excited for this first tournament with all of us."
This story appeared on WICS Newschannel 20 on September 14, 2020.