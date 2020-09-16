Wednesday, September 16, 2020

UIS helps parents help e-learners

“This is the most exciting year to be in education!”

When Kara McElwrath of University of Illinois Springfield said that, you could imagine students, parents, and teachers saying, that’s one word for it!

But McElwrath told parents during a webinar Monday everybody needs to know that everybody is anxious about it – and the parents’ job is not only to guide them through remote learning, but also to keep students assured that they are doing okay and that the e-learning is new and a little uneasy for everyone.

One of her analogies: even though kernels don’t pop at the same time, you still get a bowl of popcorn when you’re done — so don’t compare your kids to other kids.

This story aired on WTAX on September 15, 2020.

