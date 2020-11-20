A good year to give art

Being home for the holidays has typically had a festive and nostalgic association, and along with that, time spent gift shopping. This year may be different given health concerns and staying at home without the usual company of friends and family or trips to shop.
But all is not lost for a season of gifting and personal touches. Area arts organizations, which have struggled in a year devoid of live music, theater and art exhibitions, have put a creative spin on pandemic presents.
Another option for visual art purchases is through the University of Illinois Springfield’s Visual Arts Gallery Silent Auction and Benefit, which launched November 16 and runs until December 3. The auction features original works donated by local and regional artists. Proceeds from the annual auction support gallery programming and exhibitions.
This story appeared in The State Journal-Register on November 18, 2020.