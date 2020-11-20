UIS sets start times for 2020 basketball

Weekday men and women doubleheaders at UIS’ The Recreation and Athletic Center will begin at 4:30 p.m. with the women’s tip-off, followed by the men’s games at 7 p.m.
The season opener is set for Nov. 27 against Great Lakes Valley Conference foe Quincy. The only other home weekday game is Friday, Dec. 18 against Indianapolis, another GLVC opponent.
Four of the first six games for UIS will be at the TRAC.
No fans will be allowed at any contest due to coronavirus restrictions but all games will be live streamed through the GLVC Sports Network.
