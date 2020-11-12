UIS to resume in-person instruction Thursday after two-day pause

The University of Illinois Springfield will resume in-person instruction Thursday.
UIS Interim Chancellor Karen M. Whitney made the announcement in a campus-wide letter.
The university pivoted to online classes Tuesday while other activities took a pause due to an increase in positive COVID-19 tests on campus.
Whitney said the intention is “to safely finish this semester...with in-person courses through Nov. 25.”
UIS goes fully-remote when it comes back from Thanksgiving break on Nov. 30.
While the university is resuming in-person classes, it is reducing non-instructional activities to only essential activities.
On-site work may continue, but employees were being encouraged to work remotely if they can do so.
The recommendations come from the university’s COVID-19 Rapid Response Team.
UIS experienced the highest number of one-day positive cases from its saliva testing on Monday.
This story appeared in The State Journal-Register on November 11, 2020.