Hundreds receive diplomas at UIS commencement ceremonies

The University of Illinois Springfield held its graduation ceremonies on Saturday.
The 48th annual UIS commencement took place at the BOS Center in downtown Springfield.
745 students participated in the two ceremonies.
Graduates say the ceremony was bittersweet.
"I've been working on my degree for a very long time so I'm very excited to be here, I really enjoyed my time at UIS," said Psychology major Natalie Hall. "I'm just really sad to be leaving, but I'm really excited to be starting my next chapter of my life."
UIS presented an honorary Doctorate of Humane Letters to former Springfield mayor Karen Hasara.
It was in appreciation of her inspirational leadership in public service and contributions to the community and the University of Illinois.
This story aired on WICS Newschannel 20 on May 11, 2019.
