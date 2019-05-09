Men's Baseball: Dean named GLVC Pitcher of the Year

University of Illinois Springfield senior Andrew Dean was named the Great Lakes Valley Conference Pitcher of the Year on Wednesday.
Dean led the conference in wins with a 9-0 record. He finished the regular season with a 2.75 ERA.
Dean recorded 95 strikeouts in 72 innings pitched, walking 20 batters and giving up just one home run.
Opponents batted .217 this season off Dean, who was also a first-team GLVC member last season.
Six other players from UIS were named to the all-GLVC team. Chris Monroe and Justin Revels made the first team, while Brandon Bannon, Ruben Markham, John Sechen and Zach Speaker were named to the second team.
