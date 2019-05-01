UIS sorority hosts "Future is Female" event

"Ladies, you can do it!" - That's the message from the University of Illinois Springfield's Tri Sigma Sorority.
A total of 300 girls from District 186 were taught about how to land their dream job Friday.
"The Future is Female" event was all about taking the right steps to achieve a career, even in male-dominated fields.
Those behind the event said for females that don't always know how to get to where they want to go, this event can help give them the motivation they need.
"We don't really know how to get to the top. Sometimes, we tear each other down and that's not how it should be. It should all be about empowering each other to make yourself the best you can be,"
Darlene Steinkamp, UIS senior nursing student, said.
Girls also learned about their health and financial literacy.
This story appeared on Fox 55 on April 26, 2019.
Watch the story online.