Men's Soccer: Five recruits sign with Stars

University of Illinois Springfield men's soccer coach Adam Hall has added five players to the roster and two are transfers.
Parkland College midfielder Alex Zarco and Lincoln College midfielder Ahmadou Ndiaye have signed with the Prairie Stars.
Zarco was chosen as a National Soccer Coaches Association of America first-team All-American.
Midfielder Adrian Ortega, defender Harrison Dover and forward Steven Albers will be freshmen on the team.
Ortega played for the Chicago Fire Academy. The 6-foot-1 Dover is from Rochester, Michigan.
Albers is the all-time leading goal scorer in the history of Jacksonville's program.
This story appeared in The State Journal-Register on February 9, 2017.
Read the entire article online.