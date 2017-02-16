UIS helping students, alumni find careers

On Thursday, the University of Illinois Springfield is holding its 19th Annual Career Connections Expo.
Officials say the expo is designed to help students, alumni and other community members a chance to find jobs and learn about various companies in the area.
More than 100 employers are expected to be at the expo.
"You can learn a lot more from a conversation and being able to ask questions. We love to see those moments happen where students and community job seekers are able to build that connection, ask questions, find out about the different ways they may be able to add value to a different company or organization, said Kristin Nisbet-White, with Employer Development.
The expo starts at 11:30 a.m. Thursday and will run through 2:30 p.m. at "TRAC" on the UIS campus.
This story appeared on WISC Newschannel 20 on February 15, 2017.
