Signing Day: Local athletes across Central Illinois commit

Wednesday was national signing day. Here at WAND News we are celebrating all local athletes in Central Illinois who have committed to playing a sport in college.
WAND News staff reached out to superintendents and athlete directors in our area asking for students information on where they signed to play sports.
Maroa-Forsyth High School
-Calla Wickenhauser, UIS Softball
Mt. Zion High School
-Erin Ripple, UIS Volleyball
Watseka High School
-Taylor Bauer, UIS Volleyball
Rochester High School
-Ali Bortmess, UIS Softball
Glenwood High School (Chatham)
-Taylor Parriott, UIS Soccer
Shelbyville High School
-Tyler Pasley, UIS Cross Country
Jacksonville High School
-Steven Albers, UIS Soccer
This story appeared on WAND TV on February 1, 2017.
