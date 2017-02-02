Thursday, February 2, 2017

Signing Day: Local athletes across Central Illinois commit

Wednesday was national signing day. Here at WAND News we are celebrating all local athletes in Central Illinois who have committed to playing a sport in college.

WAND News staff reached out to superintendents and athlete directors in our area asking for students information on where they signed to play sports.

Maroa-Forsyth High School -Calla Wickenhauser, UIS Softball
Mt. Zion High School -Erin Ripple, UIS Volleyball
Watseka High School -Taylor Bauer, UIS Volleyball
Rochester High School -Ali Bortmess, UIS Softball
Glenwood High School (Chatham) -Taylor Parriott, UIS Soccer
Shelbyville High School -Tyler Pasley, UIS Cross Country
Jacksonville High School -Steven Albers, UIS Soccer

This story appeared on WAND TV on February 1, 2017.

