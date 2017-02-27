Women's Softball: Stroup leads Stars

Erin Stroup had three hits, including two doubles, in the University of Illinois Springfield's 6-1 win against Findlay at the Lewis Flyers Dome Invitational Saturday.
The Prairie Stars' Morgan Edwards and Katie Wooldridge collected two hits apiece.
Teammate Amanda Gosbeth stole two bases and drove in a run in the first of two games for UIS.
UIS' Jaycee Craver allowed one run and three hits in seven innings.
This story appeared in The State Journal-Register on February 25, 2017.
Read the entire article online.