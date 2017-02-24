Women's Basketball: Balanced Stars win season finale

Syerra Cunningham led four University of Illinois Springfield scorers in double figures Thursday night as the Prairie Stars closed their season with a 62-45 win over McKendree in a Great Lakes Valley Conference game at The Recreation and Athletic Center.
It gave the Prairie Stars a 9-17 overall record, and they finished 3-15 in the GLVC.
Cunningham also grabbed 11 rebounds for UIS.
UIS built a 27-23 halftime lead, then stretched it to 45-33 after three quarters.
Caroline Kelty and Shelby Patterson added 13 points apiece for the Stars, with Kelty also getting six rebounds. Tehya Fortune hit three 3-point field goals and finished with 11 points for UIS.
This story appeared in The State Journal-Register on February 23, 2017.
