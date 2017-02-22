UIS women's golf team finishes 11th in Texas

Senior Jocelyn Matsen led the University of Illinois Springfield to an 11th-place finish in the 15-team St. Edwards Invitational that concluded Tuesday at Onion Creek Club.
It was the first event of the Prairie Stars' spring schedule.
Matsen, a Rochester High School graduate, shot a 77 Tuesday after carding a 76 in Monday's opening round. Her 153 total was good for a 27th-place tie among 85 golfers.
UIS had a 319 total Tuesday after a 318 on Monday, with the Stars' 637 total just one stroke behind 10th-place Texas A&M-Commerce.
Other UIS scores included Maria Espinosa's 79 on Tuesday for a 160 total, tying her for 44th place. Teammates Brooke Hill and Sara Posada tied for 61st at 160, and Taryn Pittman finished 68th with a 166.
This story appeared in The State Journal-Register on February 21, 2017.
