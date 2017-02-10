Men's Basketball: UIS hits 13 3s in win at Missouri S&T

Freshman Lijah Donnelly poured in six 3-pointers and 21 points to help the University of Illinois Springfield snap a six-game losing streak and beat Missouri S&T 87-75 Thursday in a Great Lakes Valley Conference game.
UIS sophomore Vince Walker drained five 3-pointers and scored 17 points. Senior Paxton Harmon added 16 points and seven rebounds. Junior Eddie Longmeyer collected 15 points, seven rebounds and six assists.
The Prairie Stars improved to 8-15 overall and 3-11 in the GLVC.
UIS got off to a slow start, falling behind 20-10. The Stars rallied and took a 33-32 lead on Longmeyer's jumper with 2:17 remaining in the first half and never trailed again.
This story appeared in The State Journal-Register on February 9, 2017.
