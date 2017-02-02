Dozens of local athletes make college commitments: LLCC, UIS gain area talent

Dozens of athletes from The State Journal-Register coverage have announced their collegiate intentions, with 10 choosing to play at NCAA Division I schools.
The University of Illinois Springfield men's soccer program signed a proven goal scorer in Jacksonville High School senior Steven Albers on Wednesday.
Albers holds the Crimsons' career scoring record. He scored 38 goals senior year and helped Jacksonville place fourth at the Class 2A state soccer tournament in November 2016.
Chatham Glenwood High School senior Taylor Parriott signed with the UIS women's soccer program on Wednesday. The forward has been a key varsity player for the Titans since freshman year.
This story appeared in The State Journal-Register on February 1, 2017.
