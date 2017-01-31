Local family impacted by travel ban

Dozens of people came together in Springfield Monday night to voice their opposition to President Donald Trump's executive order that temporarily bans refugees and immigrants from entering the U.S.
Like many people around the country, the Buxton family, a local Springfield family, is affected by this ban.
Ellie came to the U.S. 10 years ago from Iran-- she came on a student visa to get her master's degree.
The Buxton's are expecting their second child and hoped to have help from Ellie's mom who lives in Iran and has visited the U.S. a couple times. Once, to help take care of the Buxton's first son.
But now, that may not get to happen.
"What scares me now is, it's just the uncertainty of the situation. When am I going to be able to see my family again? When can I go back and when I go back, can I come back?" asks Ellie Khorasani, a professor at the University of Illinois Springfield.
Ellie, who has applied for citizenship but still only has received her green card, says she doesn't know when she'll get to see her family in Iran again.
She worries if she leaves, she won't be allowed to get back to her husband and son.
This story aired on WICS Newschannel 20 and Fox 55 on January 30, 2017.
Watch the story online.