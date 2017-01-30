Monday, January 30, 2017

Men's Basketball: UIS' Vince Walker sets 3-point record

University of Illinois Springfield sophomore Vince Walker set a program single-game record with seven 3-pointers in the Prairie Stars' 92-65 loss to No. 25 Wisconsin-Parkside on Thursday.

The previous record of six was held by five players.

Walker finished with a career-high 29 points. The Prairie Stars take a three-game losing streak into their Great Lakes Valley Conference contest at 3 p.m. Saturday against Lewis.

This story appeared in The State Journal-Register on January 27, 2017.

Read the entire article online.
Posted by at
Labels: ,