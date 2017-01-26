Oblique Frontiers Opening Reception

The University of Illinois Springfield Visual Arts Gallery is pleased to present "Oblique Frontiers", an exhibition of ceramic works from artist Tyler Lotz.
The exhibit will open on Thursday, January 19 and run through Thursday, February 16. A reception will take place on Thursday, January 26 from 5:30 to 8 p.m.
Influenced by both natural and mediated landscapes, a longing for the wilderness, and failed attempts to conjure personal experiences in the landscape, Lotz's ceramic sculptures are fragmented and illusive abstractions that can elicit a single place and time or an amalgam of time, experiences, and desires.
The Visual Arts Gallery is centrally located on the UIS campus in the Health and Science Building, Room 201. Gallery hours are Monday through Thursday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
This story appeared in the Illinois Times on January 26, 2017.
Read the entire article online.