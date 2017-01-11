UIS Chancellor talks tuition freeze

For the third straight year, the University of Illinois is not increasing base tuition for incoming freshman.
University of Illinois Springfield officials said that despite hard times for universities across the state, they believe that affordability for quality education is their top priority.
They are holding off on hiring staff to fill openings, and are making due in order to best serve their students.
"Even though, on the one hand, a tuition increase would certainly benefit our budget," UIS Chancellor, Susan Koch, said. "We are going to forgo that increase again this year in the interest of access and affordability."
University of Illinois in Springfield has the lowest tuition rates of its three campuses. It's just over $9,000 for the year. Chancellor Koch said this has helped in student growth each semester.
This story appeared on Fox Illinois on Tuesday, January 10, 2017.
