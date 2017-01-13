Eagle Days are announced at Emiquon

Family-friendly Eagle Day events will be held at various locations throughout the day in Fulton and Mason County Saturday, Feb. 4.
See eagles at the Emiquon Preserve Visitor Use Observatories where spotting scopes will be provided for eagle and bird watching along with hot cocoa, a warming station and displays. Additionally, the University of Illinois-Springfield Therkildsen Field Station at Emiquon will provide a microscopic view of Emiquon. Events will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. (weather permitting).
Activities and parking will be at the Lakeside Observatory located directly off State Route 78/97. For additional information call 309-547- 2730.
The story was reported by the Canton Daily Ledger on January 12, 2017.
