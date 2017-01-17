Women's Basketball: Cunningham carries Stars

University of Illinois Springfield sophomore Syerra Cunningham posted ninth double-double and the Prairie Stars rallied to a 59-53 win over McKendree in a Great Lakes Valley Conference game Monday.
She recorded 19 points and 16 rebounds.
UIS trailed 29-22 at halftime and 42-37 at the end of the third quarter. Cunningham had 15 points and 14 rebounds in the second half.
Destiny Ramsey's jumper put UIS ahead for the first time eight minutes two seconds remaining. The Stars led 43-42 and never trailed again.
This story appeared in The State Journal-Register on January 16, 2017.
