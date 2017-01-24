Shelbyville H.S. senior earns UIS Capital Scholars Honors Program Scholarship

Tyler Pasley of Shelbyville, a senior at Shelbyville High School, has been admitted to the University of Illinois Springfield and awarded a Capital Scholars Honors Program Chancellors Full Ride Scholarship.
The scholarship is awarded based on GPA and ACT/SAT scores and can be renewed for a total of four years if the student maintains college GPA requirements.
At UIS, Pasley will major in biochemistry. “I love the small size, and I felt comfortable when I visited,” said Pasley.
At Shelbyville High School, Pasley runs cross country and track. He is president of the National Honor Society and is a Boy Scouts of America Eagle Scout. He is a member of the principal's cabinet, the Spanish Honor Society, Worldwide Youth in Science and Engineering (WYSE) and Mathletes.
The CAP Honors Program is a selective undergraduate program combining high standards and emphasis on excellence with a small residential college model, enrolling only about 100 first-year students each year.
The program brings together intellectually strong students with talented, dedicated faculty to create a unique academic environment within the greater UIS community.
This story appeared in The Shelbyville Daily Union on January 23, 2017.
Read the entire article online.